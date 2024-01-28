Davis hits a 3-pointer at the end and No. 22 FAU holds off North Texas 66-63

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 28 points, capping it off on a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left,…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 28 points, capping it off on a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left, and No. 22 Florida Atlantic held off North Texas 66-63 on Sunday for its sixth consecutive win.

Vladislav Goldin had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (17-4, 7-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed for the overwhelming majority of the game. But Davis — who scored more points than anyone has managed against North Texas this season — delivered with the game on the line, from just in front of the FAU bench.

Robert Allen scored 15 for North Texas (12-7, 5-2), while CJ Noland had 14, Jason Edwards and John Buggs III each finished with 12 and Aaron Scott scored 10. The Mean Green were bidding for their first road win in 37 tries against an AP Top 25 team since 1971 — and nearly got it.

The win was FAU’s 52nd since the start of last season. That’s the most in Division I, one more than Houston, which next plays on Monday.

FAU took a pair of one-point leads midway through the second half; both were quickly snuffed out by 3-pointers from Buggs, a beyond-the-arc specialist.

Buggs started the game 4 for 4 from deep, making him 9 for 9 since Dec. 30. He’s made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points in each of his last four outings — and hasn’t scored a point other than on a 3 since Dec. 10.

But he missed a wide-open look with about 25 seconds left. And Davis hit the game winner on FAU’s ensuing possession.

North Texas came into the day ranked fourth nationally in points allowed per game at 58.7 and ninth nationally in field-goal percentage defense, 38.%. The Mean Green wasted no time showing off how they do that, holding the Owls scoreless for the game’s first 3:41.

The tone was set: FAU shot 36% in the first half, going 5 for 14 on both 2-pointers and 3-pointers. The one spot the Mean Green didn’t have to defend was the foul line, where the Owls went 1 for 5 in the opening 20 minutes. North Texas led for most of the half, settling for a 28-26 edge at the break.

BIG PICTURE

North Texas: The Mean Green are 11-0 this season when scoring 65 or more points. They’re now 1-7 when scoring 64 or less.

Florida Atlantic: It was the seventh time in the last 10 games that FAU trailed at halftime, and the Owls’ 26 points at intermission tied a season low. The Owls are now 2-4 this season in games where they score 30 or fewer points by halftime. When the Owls score more than 30 in the first 20 minutes, they’re 15-1.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Another close win, but another unbeaten week will almost certainly keep the Owls in the AP Top 25 for a 14th consecutive week.

UP NEXT

North Texas: Host UABs on Wednesday.

Florida Atlantic: Hosts Tulsa on Saturday.

