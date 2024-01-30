Live Radio
Davis’ double-double powers Seton Hall past DePaul 72-39

The Associated Press

January 30, 2024, 11:23 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Dre Davis had 16 points and 12 rebounds to propel Seton Hall to a 72-39 victory over DePaul on Tuesday night.

Davis added three steals for the Pirates (14-8, 7-4 Big East Conference). Isaiah Coleman scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Jaden Bediako had 12 points and shot 6 of 7 from the floor.

Da’Sean Nelson led the way for the Blue Demons (3-18, 0-10) with 11 points and two steals. DePaul has lost nine in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

