Davis, Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens to host Maidoh and the Stony Brook Seawolves

Stony Brook Seawolves (9-8, 2-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-7, 2-2 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Stony Brook Seawolves (9-8, 2-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-7, 2-2 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Maidoh and the Stony Brook Seawolves take on Jyare Davis and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens in CAA play Thursday.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 3-2 in home games. Delaware ranks fourth in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Seawolves are 2-2 in conference matchups. Stony Brook is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

Delaware averages 76.3 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 72.2 Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 70.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the 70.5 Delaware gives up to opponents.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Seawolves face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cavan Reilly is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, while averaging 11.1 points and 1.5 steals. Davis is averaging 17.7 points, six rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Delaware.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Seawolves. Jared Frey is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.