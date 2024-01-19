Davis and the Northwestern State Demons visit conference foe New Orleans

Northwestern State Demons (4-13, 2-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (7-10, 2-2 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (4-13, 2-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (7-10, 2-2 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Johnson and the New Orleans Privateers host Cliff Davis and the Northwestern State Demons in Southland play Saturday.

The Privateers are 6-1 in home games. New Orleans gives up 77.2 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Demons are 2-2 in Southland play. Northwestern State ranks seventh in the Southland scoring 32.8 points per game in the paint led by JT Warren averaging 6.0.

New Orleans averages 75.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 79.8 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than New Orleans gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 22.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Braelon Bush is averaging 10.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Demons. Davis is averaging 15.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Demons: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

