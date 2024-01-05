Davis and the Northwestern State Demons take on conference foe Lamar

Northwestern State Demons (2-11) at Lamar Cardinals (6-7) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cliff Davis and the…

Northwestern State Demons (2-11) at Lamar Cardinals (6-7)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cliff Davis and the Northwestern State Demons visit Terry Anderson and the Lamar Cardinals in Southland action.

The Cardinals are 4-1 in home games. Lamar averages 82.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Demons are 0-7 on the road. Northwestern State ranks seventh in the Southland shooting 29.6% from 3-point range.

Lamar is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 49.5% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State averages 69.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 78.0 Lamar gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Hamilton is shooting 58.2% and averaging 11.3 points for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Braelon Bush is averaging 9.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Demons. Davis is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Demons: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

