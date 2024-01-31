Davis and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens visit conference foe William & Mary

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-9, 4-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-13, 3-5 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-9, 4-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-13, 3-5 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jyare Davis and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens take on Chase Lowe and the William & Mary Tribe in CAA play.

The Tribe are 6-3 in home games. William & Mary is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 4-4 against CAA opponents. Delaware has a 6-8 record against opponents over .500.

William & Mary is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Tribe. Trey Moss is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Jalun Trent is averaging nine points and 3.6 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Davis is averaging 18.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the past 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

