Davis and Northwestern State host McNeese

McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -19.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts the McNeese Cowboys after Cliff Davis scored 27 points in Northwestern State’s 90-70 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Demons are 2-2 on their home court. Northwestern State is 2-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cowboys are 1-0 in conference matchups. McNeese ranks second in the Southland scoring 41.3 points per game in the paint led by Shahada Wells averaging 14.0.

Northwestern State makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). McNeese averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Northwestern State gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 16.3 points for the Demons.

Wells is averaging 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Cowboys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.