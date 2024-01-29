Davis and No. 3 North Carolina host Georgia Tech

North Carolina Tar Heels (17-3, 9-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 2-7 ACC) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (17-3, 9-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 2-7 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 North Carolina plays the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after RJ Davis scored 24 points in North Carolina’s 75-68 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-5 in home games. Georgia Tech has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tar Heels have gone 9-0 against ACC opponents. North Carolina ranks seventh in college basketball with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 7.1.

Georgia Tech scores 72.8 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 69.0 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Georgia Tech allows.

The Yellow Jackets and Tar Heels match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is averaging 14.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Baye Ndongo is averaging 16.1 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Davis is averaging 21.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Tar Heels: 10-0, averaging 81.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

