Davis and No. 24 Florida Atlantic host Tulane

Florida Atlantic Owls (11-4, 1-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (10-4, 1-1 AAC) New Orleans; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida Atlantic Owls (11-4, 1-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (10-4, 1-1 AAC)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -7; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Florida Atlantic visits the Tulane Green Wave after Johnell Davis scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 70-68 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Green Wave are 8-1 on their home court. Tulane is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 1-1 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic is seventh in the AAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Davis averaging 5.1.

Tulane makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Florida Atlantic has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Florida Atlantic averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Tulane gives up.

The Green Wave and Owls meet Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Cross is averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave.

Davis is scoring 16.8 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 86.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.