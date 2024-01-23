Davis and Mercer host Citadel

Mercer Bears (8-11, 1-5 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-11, 0-6 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercer Bears (8-11, 1-5 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-11, 0-6 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits the Citadel Bulldogs after Jake Davis scored 21 points in Mercer’s 87-80 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 in home games. Citadel averages 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Bears are 1-5 against SoCon opponents. Mercer ranks eighth in the SoCon scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Jalyn McCreary averaging 8.7.

Citadel scores 71.5 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 71.4 Mercer allows. Mercer averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Citadel allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Smith is shooting 48.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bulldogs.

McCreary is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

