Davis and Butler host St. John’s

Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on the St. John’s Red Storm after DJ Davis scored 22 points in Butler’s 85-75 overtime loss to the Providence Friars.

The Red Storm have gone 6-1 at home. St. John’s has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in Big East play. Butler scores 83.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

St. John’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Soriano is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Red Storm. Jordan Dingle is averaging 12.2 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

Pierre Brooks is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16.8 points. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 41.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

