Davidson wins 79-69 over Fordham

NEW YORK (AP) — Reed Bailey and Grant Huffman each scored 24 points as Davidson beat Fordham 79-69 on Wednesday night.

Bailey added 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (11-6, 1-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Huffman went 9 of 16 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds and three steals. Connor Kochera had 18 points and was 5 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line.

The Rams (8-9, 2-2) were led by Will Richardson, who recorded 16 points and two steals. Fordham also got 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks from Elijah Gray. Kyle Rose also had eight points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Kochera scored 12 points in the first half and Davidson went into halftime trailing 37-34. Huffman added 17 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

