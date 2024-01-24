Davidson visits Parker and Saint Louis

Davidson Wildcats (11-7, 1-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-10, 1-4 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Davidson Wildcats (11-7, 1-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-10, 1-4 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -2; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Davidson Wildcats after Sincere Parker scored 21 points in Saint Louis’ 85-61 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Billikens are 7-2 on their home court. Saint Louis has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 1-4 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is fifth in the A-10 scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Grant Huffman averaging 7.8.

Saint Louis scores 73.1 points, 5.1 more per game than the 68.0 Davidson allows. Davidson averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Saint Louis gives up.

The Billikens and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is averaging 16.1 points for the Billikens. Terrence Hargrove Jr. is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

David Skogman is shooting 55.8% and averaging 13.3 points for the Wildcats. Huffman is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.