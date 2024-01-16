Davidson visits Fordham following Huffman’s 24-point performance

Davidson Wildcats (10-6, 0-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-8, 2-1 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson…

Davidson Wildcats (10-6, 0-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-8, 2-1 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on the Fordham Rams after Grant Huffman scored 24 points in Davidson’s 83-79 overtime loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams have gone 4-5 at home. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 scoring 76.4 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 0-3 against A-10 opponents. Davidson scores 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Fordham averages 76.4 points, 8.5 more per game than the 67.9 Davidson gives up. Davidson averages 72.4 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 74.4 Fordham gives up.

The Rams and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is scoring 13.3 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Rams. Will Richardson is averaging 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 33.0% over the last 10 games for Fordham.

David Skogman is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.