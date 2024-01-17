Davidson takes on Fordham following Huffman’s 24-point game

Davidson Wildcats (10-6, 0-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-8, 2-1 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (10-6, 0-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-8, 2-1 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits the Fordham Rams after Grant Huffman scored 24 points in Davidson’s 83-79 overtime loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams have gone 4-5 at home. Fordham ranks second in the A-10 with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdou Tsimbila averaging 3.2.

The Wildcats have gone 0-3 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is eighth in the A-10 with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Huffman averaging 4.2.

Fordham is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Fordham gives up.

The Rams and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antrell Charlton is averaging seven points and 1.7 steals for the Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Bobby Durkin is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.4 points. Huffman is averaging 14 points, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.