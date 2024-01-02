Davidson hosts Holmes and Dayton

Dayton Flyers (10-2) at Davidson Wildcats (10-3) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits the Davidson…

Dayton Flyers (10-2) at Davidson Wildcats (10-3)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits the Davidson Wildcats after Daron Holmes scored 27 points in Dayton’s 78-69 win against the Longwood Lancers.

The Wildcats are 7-0 in home games. Davidson ranks eighth in the A-10 with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by David Skogman averaging 1.9.

The Flyers are 1-1 on the road. Dayton has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Davidson makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Dayton averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Davidson allows.

The Wildcats and Flyers face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skogman is averaging 13 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Grant Huffman is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Koby Brea is shooting 50.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 12.3 points. Holmes is averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Flyers: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.