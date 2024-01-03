Davidson hosts Dayton following Holmes’ 27-point showing

Dayton Flyers (10-2) at Davidson Wildcats (10-3) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -4.5; over/under…

Dayton Flyers (10-2) at Davidson Wildcats (10-3)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits the Davidson Wildcats after Daron Holmes scored 27 points in Dayton’s 78-69 victory against the Longwood Lancers.

The Wildcats are 7-0 in home games. Davidson averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Flyers are 1-1 on the road. Dayton has a 9-2 record against teams over .500.

Davidson averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Dayton allows. Dayton has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The Wildcats and Flyers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Skogman is averaging 13 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Grant Huffman is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Holmes is averaging 17.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Flyers. Nate Santos is averaging 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Flyers: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.