Daughtery’s 17 lead Central Arkansas over Bellarmine 59-57

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Carl Daughtery Jr.’s 17 points helped Central Arkansas hold off Bellarmine 59-57 on Saturday night.

Daughtery also had five rebounds for the Bears (6-13, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Tucker Anderson was 4 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to add 13 points. Elias Cato was 3 of 5 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Garrett Tipton finished with 18 points and two steals for the Knights (4-15, 0-4). Bellarmine also got 12 points from Peter Suder. Langdon Hatton also had 11 points and eight rebounds. The loss was the Knights’ eighth straight.

Central Arkansas’ next game is Thursday against Lipscomb on the road, and Bellarmine visits Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

