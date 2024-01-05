Daughtery leads Central Arkansas against North Alabama after 29-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (4-12) at North Alabama Lions (6-8) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits…

Central Arkansas Bears (4-12) at North Alabama Lions (6-8)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits the North Alabama Lions after Carl Daughtery Jr. scored 29 points in Central Arkansas’ 120-54 win over the Champion Christian Tigers.

The Lions have gone 5-1 at home. North Alabama has a 3-7 record against teams above .500.

The Bears are 1-8 on the road. Central Arkansas is third in the ASUN with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ubong Abasi Etim averaging 3.1.

North Alabama is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas averages 71.9 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 75.1 North Alabama allows.

The Lions and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is averaging 13.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Lions. Tim Smith Jr. is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Tucker Anderson is shooting 38.4% and averaging 13.5 points for the Bears. Daughtery is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

