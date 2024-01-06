Dartmouth visits Brown and Pennsylvania

Dartmouth Big Green (4-9) at Pennsylvania Quakers (8-7) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -7.5; over/under is…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-9) at Pennsylvania Quakers (8-7)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -7.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts the Dartmouth Big Green after Sam Brown scored 20 points in Pennsylvania’s 88-68 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Quakers are 7-1 in home games. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 77.5 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Big Green have gone 0-7 away from home. Dartmouth ranks seventh in the Ivy League scoring 27.1 points per game in the paint led by Dusan Neskovic averaging 9.3.

Pennsylvania averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 61.5 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 73.3 Pennsylvania gives up.

The Quakers and Big Green match up Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark Slajchert is scoring 17.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Jayden Williams is shooting 44.4% and averaging 9.1 points for the Big Green. Neskovic is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Big Green: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

