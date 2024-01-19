Dartmouth hosts Yale after Poulakidas’ 26-point game

Yale Bulldogs (11-6, 2-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-11, 0-2 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Yale Bulldogs (11-6, 2-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-11, 0-2 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits the Dartmouth Big Green after John Poulakidas scored 26 points in Yale’s 89-70 victory over the Columbia Lions.

The Big Green have gone 4-2 in home games. Dartmouth ranks second in the Ivy League with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaren Johnson averaging 4.9.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in Ivy League play. Yale is third in the Ivy League with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Danny Wolf averaging 2.4.

Dartmouth scores 60.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 67.9 Yale gives up. Yale averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Dartmouth allows.

The Big Green and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Neskovic is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Bez Mbeng is averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Wolf is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.