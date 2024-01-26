Dartmouth hosts Owusu-Anane and Brown

Brown Bears (5-13, 1-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-12, 0-3 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Brown Bears (5-13, 1-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-12, 0-3 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown plays the Dartmouth Big Green after Nana Owusu-Anane scored 21 points in Brown’s 84-83 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Big Green have gone 4-3 in home games. Dartmouth is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 1-2 against Ivy League opponents. Brown has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Dartmouth’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Brown allows. Brown averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Dartmouth gives up.

The Big Green and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Neskovic is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 8.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.

Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 19.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bears. Owusu-Anane is averaging 12.6 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

