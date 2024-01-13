Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Daniels, Tchoukuiengo lead California…

Daniels, Tchoukuiengo lead California Baptist over Abilene Christian 68-53

The Associated Press

January 13, 2024, 10:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 19 points, Blondeau Tchoukuiengo added 18 and California Baptist breezed to a 68-53 victory over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.68-53

Daniels also had five rebounds and five assists for the Lancers (10-7, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference). Tchoukuiengo shot 6 of 11 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Yvan Ouedraogo shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Airion Simmons finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Wildcats (6-10, 1-4). Leonardo Bettiol added 15 points, while Hunter Jack Madden scored 13.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up