Daniels scores 30 as New Hampshire takes down Maine 79-74

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Clarence O. Daniels II’s 30 points led New Hampshire past Maine 79-74 on Thursday night.

Daniels added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (9-6, 1-1 America East Conference). Ahmad Robinson scored 16 points while going 7 of 14 from the field, and added seven rebounds and six assists. Jaxson Baker had 13 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 3 from 3-point range).

Peter Filipovity finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Black Bears (8-9, 0-2). Kellen Tynes added 15 points, five assists, two steals and two blocks for Maine. AJ Lopez also recorded 15 points.

New Hampshire next plays Saturday against Bryant at home, and Maine will visit UMBC on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

