Daniels leads New Hampshire against Binghamton after 22-point showing

Binghamton Bearcats (8-9, 0-4 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (11-7, 3-2 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts the Binghamton Bearcats after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 22 points in New Hampshire’s 64-58 victory against the UMBC Retrievers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-2 at home. New Hampshire has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats have gone 0-4 against America East opponents. Binghamton averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

New Hampshire averages 76.6 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 73.9 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

The Wildcats and Bearcats match up Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is averaging 20.2 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Symir Torrence is averaging 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Bearcats. Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 58.9% over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 39.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

