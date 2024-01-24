Daniels leads Cal Baptist against UT Rio Grande Valley after 39-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (11-7, 4-3 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-13, 2-6 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Cal Baptist Lancers (11-7, 4-3 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-13, 2-6 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 39 points in Cal Baptist’s 83-76 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Vaqueros have gone 5-4 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks ninth in the WAC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Daylen Williams averaging 4.7.

The Lancers are 4-3 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist is the WAC leader with 38.8 rebounds per game led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 9.1.

UT Rio Grande Valley’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 68.9 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 80.1 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up to opponents.

The Vaqueros and Lancers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Elliott is averaging 15.3 points and 1.9 steals for the Vaqueros. Ahren Freeman is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Daniels is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Lancers. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

