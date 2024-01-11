Daniels and the Cal Baptist Lancers host conference foe Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (10-4, 3-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (8-7, 1-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tarleton State Texans (10-4, 3-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (8-7, 1-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -3.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dominique Daniels Jr. and the Cal Baptist Lancers host Kiandre Gaddy and the Tarleton State Texans.

The Lancers are 6-3 on their home court. Cal Baptist averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Texans are 3-0 against conference opponents. Tarleton State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal Baptist’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Cal Baptist gives up.

The Lancers and Texans face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodrick is averaging 8.9 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Lancers. Daniels is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Emmanuel Innocenti is averaging 7.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 15.4 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Texans: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.