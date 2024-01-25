Daniels’ 32 lead New Hampshire over Binghamton 79-73 in OT

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Clarence Daniels scored 32 points to lead New Hampshire over Binghamton 79-73 in overtime on Thursday…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Clarence Daniels scored 32 points to lead New Hampshire over Binghamton 79-73 in overtime on Thursday night.

New Hampshire guard Ahmad Robinson made a shot in the lane with 3 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 64-all.

Daniels also had 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (12-7, 4-2 America East Conference). Robinson added 22 points while shooting 8 for 17 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds and five assists. Jaxson Baker shot 3 for 7 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Chris Walker led the Bearcats (8-10, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Dan Petcash added 16 points for Binghamton. Armon Harried also had 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

