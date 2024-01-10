CSU Northridge visits UC Davis following Allen-Eikens’ 20-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (12-3, 3-0 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (8-7, 3-1 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (12-3, 3-0 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (8-7, 3-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits the UC Davis Aggies after De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 76-66 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Aggies have gone 5-3 in home games. UC Davis averages 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Matadors are 3-0 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge leads the Big West with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Dearon Tucker averaging 2.2.

UC Davis’ average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is shooting 46.6% and averaging 21.9 points for the Aggies.

Allen-Eikens is scoring 19.4 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Matadors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Matadors: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.