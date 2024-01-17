CSU Northridge hosts Mitchell and UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (10-6, 3-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (13-4, 4-1 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (10-6, 3-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (13-4, 4-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits the CSU Northridge Matadors after Ajay Mitchell scored 26 points in UCSB’s 85-76 victory over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Matadors have gone 7-1 at home. CSU Northridge is the Big West leader with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mahmoud Fofana averaging 2.1.

The Gauchos are 3-3 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks fourth in the Big West scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Mitchell averaging 12.0.

CSU Northridge’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UCSB gives up. UCSB scores 7.0 more points per game (78.1) than CSU Northridge gives up (71.1).

The Matadors and Gauchos meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keonte Jones is averaging 12.8 points, seven rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Josh Pierre-Louis is averaging 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Gauchos. Mitchell is averaging 19.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 42.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

