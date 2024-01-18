CSU Northridge hosts Mitchell and UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (10-6, 3-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (13-4, 4-1 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on the CSU Northridge Matadors after Ajay Mitchell scored 26 points in UCSB’s 85-76 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Matadors are 7-1 in home games. CSU Northridge leads the Big West with 43.8 points in the paint led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens averaging 11.3.

The Gauchos are 3-3 in Big West play. UCSB has a 4-4 record against opponents over .500.

CSU Northridge averages 79.8 points, 6.5 more per game than the 73.3 UCSB gives up. UCSB scores 7.0 more points per game (78.1) than CSU Northridge allows to opponents (71.1).

The Matadors and Gauchos meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen-Eikens is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Matadors.

Mitchell is shooting 51.9% and averaging 20.3 points for the Gauchos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 42.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

