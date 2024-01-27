CSU Northridge heads to UC Irvine for conference matchup

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-7, 4-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (14-6, 7-1 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-7, 4-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (14-6, 7-1 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes UC Irvine and CSU Northridge face off on Saturday.

The Anteaters are 7-0 on their home court. UC Irvine averages 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Matadors are 4-4 in Big West play. CSU Northridge is the top team in the Big West with 42.2 points per game in the paint led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens averaging 11.3.

UC Irvine makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). CSU Northridge scores 11.7 more points per game (77.2) than UC Irvine allows to opponents (65.5).

The Anteaters and Matadors square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 10.6 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Allen-Eikens is averaging 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 13.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Matadors: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

