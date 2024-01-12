CSU Northridge faces CSU Fullerton, looks for 6th straight home win

CSU Fullerton Titans (8-8, 1-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (12-4, 3-1 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (8-8, 1-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (12-4, 3-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts CSU Fullerton aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Matadors have gone 6-1 in home games. CSU Northridge is the Big West leader with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dearon Tucker averaging 2.1.

The Titans are 1-3 in conference games. CSU Fullerton ranks eighth in the Big West scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by DJ Brewton averaging 6.0.

CSU Northridge’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game CSU Northridge allows.

The Matadors and Titans match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Sean Allen-Eikens is shooting 53.0% and averaging 19.4 points for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Dominic Brewton is averaging 16.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Titans. Max Jones is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.