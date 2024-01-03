CSU Fullerton visits UC Irvine following overtime win against Hawaii

CSU Fullerton Titans (8-6, 1-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 2-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (8-6, 1-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 2-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits the UC Irvine Anteaters after the Titans took down the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 63-61 in overtime.

The Anteaters are 4-0 on their home court. UC Irvine ranks third in the Big West in team defense, allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Titans are 1-1 against conference opponents. CSU Fullerton ranks fifth in the Big West allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

UC Irvine’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 67.8 points per game, 0.5 more than the 67.3 UC Irvine gives up to opponents.

The Anteaters and Titans meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is averaging 13.9 points for the Anteaters. Derin Saran is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Max Jones is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Titans. Grayson Carper is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

