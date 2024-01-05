CSU Fullerton hosts UCSD following McGhie’s 25-point showing

UCSD Tritons (8-6, 2-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (8-7, 1-2 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (8-6, 2-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (8-7, 1-2 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the CSU Fullerton Titans after Tyler McGhie scored 25 points in UCSD’s 79-72 victory over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Titans are 4-1 in home games. CSU Fullerton is fifth in the Big West in team defense, giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Tritons are 2-0 against Big West opponents. UCSD is fifth in the Big West scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UCSD allows. UCSD averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Jones is averaging 16.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Titans. Dominic Brewton is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Bryce Pope is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 17.6 points. Francis Nwaokorie is shooting 37.2% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Tritons: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.