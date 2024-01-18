CSU Fullerton hosts UC Davis following Johnson’s 22-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (10-7, 5-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (8-9, 1-4 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (10-7, 5-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (8-9, 1-4 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the CSU Fullerton Titans after Ty Johnson scored 22 points in UC Davis’ 78-71 overtime victory over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Titans are 4-2 in home games. CSU Fullerton allows 69.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Aggies are 5-1 in Big West play. UC Davis ranks sixth in the Big West with 13.3 assists per game led by Johnson averaging 3.6.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 42.9% UC Davis allows to opponents. UC Davis averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than CSU Fullerton allows.

The Titans and Aggies meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Carper is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 6.9 points. Dominic Brewton is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Elijah Pepper averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 21.6 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

