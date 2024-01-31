CSU Fullerton hosts Hawaii following Coleman’s 23-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-10, 3-6 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (11-10, 4-5 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-10, 3-6 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (11-10, 4-5 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on the CSU Fullerton Titans after Noel Coleman scored 23 points in Hawaii’s 83-73 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Titans are 5-3 on their home court. CSU Fullerton has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 3-6 against Big West opponents. Hawaii scores 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

CSU Fullerton averages 66.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 67.4 Hawaii allows. Hawaii has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Jones is averaging 16 points and 1.9 steals for the Titans. Dominic Brewton is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

JoVon McClanahan is averaging 9.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Coleman is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

