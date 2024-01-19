CSU Fullerton faces UCSB on 4-game skid

CSU Fullerton Titans (8-10, 1-5 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (11-6, 4-3 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (8-10, 1-5 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (11-6, 4-3 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton aims to stop its four-game slide with a victory against UCSB.

The Gauchos are 7-2 on their home court. UCSB ranks third in the Big West with 15.2 assists per game led by Ajay Mitchell averaging 3.8.

The Titans are 1-5 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

UCSB makes 51.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than CSU Fullerton has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). CSU Fullerton has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

The Gauchos and Titans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anderson is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 11.4 points. Mitchell is shooting 50.4% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games for UCSB.

Max Jones is averaging 16.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Titans. Dominic Brewton is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.