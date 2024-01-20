CSU Fullerton faces UCSB on 4-game skid

CSU Fullerton Titans (8-10, 1-5 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (11-6, 4-3 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (8-10, 1-5 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (11-6, 4-3 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -7; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton looks to stop its four-game skid with a victory against UCSB.

The Gauchos are 7-2 on their home court. UCSB has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans are 1-5 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton ranks fifth in the Big West allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

UCSB scores 79.2 points, 10.1 more per game than the 69.1 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

The Gauchos and Titans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is averaging 19.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Gauchos.

Max Jones is averaging 16.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

