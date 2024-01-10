CSU Bakersfield visits UCSB following Panopio’s 23-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-9, 0-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (8-6, 1-3 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-9, 0-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (8-6, 1-3 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits the UCSB Gauchos after Dalph Panopio scored 23 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 78-67 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Gauchos are 5-2 in home games. UCSB averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Roadrunners are 0-3 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield ranks ninth in the Big West shooting 29.7% from 3-point range.

UCSB’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 69.4 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 73.7 UCSB allows.

The Gauchos and Roadrunners square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anderson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Ajay Mitchell is averaging 19.7 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for UCSB.

Modestas Kancleris is averaging 6.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

