CSU Bakersfield visits UC Davis after Milling’s 27-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-10, 0-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (9-7, 4-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -10.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Kane Milling scored 27 points in UC Davis’ 95-75 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Aggies have gone 6-3 at home. UC Davis ranks ninth in the Big West with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Pepper averaging 3.6.

The Roadrunners are 0-4 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield ranks ninth in the Big West with 10.3 assists per game led by Kaleb Higgins averaging 3.5.

UC Davis is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.4 per game UC Davis gives up.

The Aggies and Roadrunners square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper is scoring 21.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 15.3 points, four assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

Higgins is averaging 16.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

