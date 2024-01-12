CSU Bakersfield visits Milling and UC Davis

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-10, 0-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (9-7, 4-1 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-10, 0-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (9-7, 4-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Kane Milling scored 27 points in UC Davis’ 95-75 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Aggies are 6-3 on their home court. UC Davis scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 0-4 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield ranks ninth in the Big West shooting 29.5% from 3-point range.

UC Davis’ average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 69.1 points per game, 2.1 more than the 67.0 UC Davis allows to opponents.

The Aggies and Roadrunners meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Johnson is averaging 15.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Elijah Pepper is averaging 21.8 points over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

Kaleb Higgins is averaging 16.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 9.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

