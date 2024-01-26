CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners play the CSU Fullerton Titans, seek 4th straight victory

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-11, 3-5 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (10-10, 3-5 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-11, 3-5 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (10-10, 3-5 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Roadrunners take on CSU Fullerton.

The Titans have gone 4-3 in home games. CSU Fullerton allows 68.2 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 3-5 in conference games. CSU Bakersfield ranks sixth in the Big West with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Modestas Kancleris averaging 6.1.

CSU Fullerton scores 66.9 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 68.7 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Jones is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Titans. Dominic Brewton is averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Kaleb Higgins is averaging 16.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

