CSU Bakersfield plays CSU Northridge, looks to break road slide

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-11, 2-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (13-6, 4-3 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -3; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield travels to CSU Northridge looking to stop its seven-game road skid.

The Matadors have gone 7-2 at home. CSU Northridge is eighth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.0 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-5 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield ranks ninth in the Big West with 10.6 assists per game led by Kaleb Higgins averaging 3.6.

CSU Northridge makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). CSU Bakersfield averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game CSU Northridge allows.

The Matadors and Roadrunners match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dionte Bostick averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. De’Sean Allen-Eikens is shooting 45.4% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Higgins is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 8.4 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

