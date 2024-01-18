CSU Bakersfield faces UC Riverside, aims to end 5-game slide

UC Riverside Highlanders (7-11, 2-4 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-11, 0-5 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (7-11, 2-4 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-11, 0-5 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -1; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield comes into the matchup with UC Riverside as losers of five games in a row.

The Roadrunners are 4-2 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield is ninth in the Big West with 10.4 assists per game led by Kaleb Higgins averaging 3.4.

The Highlanders are 2-4 in Big West play. UC Riverside is fifth in the Big West with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Kyle Owens averaging 4.8.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 68.9 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 71.3 CSU Bakersfield gives up to opponents.

The Roadrunners and Highlanders square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higgins is averaging 16.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Isaiah Moses is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

