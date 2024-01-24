CSU Bakersfield faces CSU Northridge, looks to stop road losing streak

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-11, 2-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (13-6, 4-3 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits CSU Northridge looking to break its seven-game road slide.

The Matadors have gone 7-2 in home games. CSU Northridge is third in the Big West scoring 78.3 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Roadrunners are 2-5 in conference games. CSU Bakersfield is 1-2 in one-possession games.

CSU Northridge scores 78.3 points, 8.9 more per game than the 69.4 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Sean Allen-Eikens is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 14.4 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Kaleb Higgins is averaging 16.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

