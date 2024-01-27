CSU Bakersfield faces CSU Fullerton on 3-game win streak

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-11, 3-5 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (10-10, 3-5 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-11, 3-5 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (10-10, 3-5 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Roadrunners take on CSU Fullerton.

The Titans are 4-3 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is seventh in the Big West with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Beril Kabamba averaging 1.2.

The Roadrunners are 3-5 in conference matchups. CSU Bakersfield ranks sixth in the Big West with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Modestas Kancleris averaging 6.1.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.9% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game CSU Fullerton gives up.

The Titans and Roadrunners face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Jones is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Titans. Dominic Brewton is averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Kancleris is averaging 6.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Kaleb Higgins is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

