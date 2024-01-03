CSU Bakersfield faces conference foe Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 0-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-8, 0-2 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 0-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-8, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kaleb Higgins and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners host Noel Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Big West action.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-1 in home games. CSU Bakersfield gives up 70.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors play their first true road game after going 8-5 to start the season. Hawaii is fifth in the Big West with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin McKoy averaging 5.3.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Hawaii gives up. Hawaii has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

The Roadrunners and Rainbow Warriors meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higgins is averaging 17.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Ugnius Jarusevicius is averaging 9.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Coleman is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Juan Munoz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

