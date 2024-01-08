Cryer leads No. 3 Houston against Iowa State after 20-point showing

Houston Cougars (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Houston Cougars (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (11-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Iowa State Cyclones after LJ Cryer scored 20 points in Houston’s 89-55 win against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cyclones are 9-0 in home games. Iowa State is ninth in the Big 12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tamin Lipsey averaging 4.4.

The Cougars are 1-0 in conference play. Houston ranks second in college basketball with 14.6 offensive rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 2.3.

Iowa State makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.6 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (34.3%). Houston scores 17.0 more points per game (76.9) than Iowa State gives up to opponents (59.9).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lipsey is shooting 47.1% and averaging 14.7 points for the Cyclones. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Cryer averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 13.5 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 76.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

