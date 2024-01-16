Crowley, Southern Miss Golden Eagles take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-10, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-8, 3-2 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-10, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-8, 3-2 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Southern Miss and Arkansas State will play on Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-1 at home. Southern Miss is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Red Wolves have gone 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is eighth in the Sun Belt with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Dyondre Dominguez averaging 8.1.

Southern Miss scores 70.2 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 79.4 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State scores 7.6 more points per game (78.9) than Southern Miss allows (71.3).

The Golden Eagles and Red Wolves square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hart is averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Dominguez is scoring 13.6 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields is averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.